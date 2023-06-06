Brokerages Set Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Price Target at $87.93

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.93.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CP shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 193.9% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 750.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 928.6% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 72.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

CP stock opened at $77.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.01. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 12-month low of $65.17 and a 12-month high of $83.44. The firm has a market cap of $72.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.54%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. provides rail freight transportation services. It offers rail services linking Canada, the United States and Mexico. The company was founded on June 22, 2001 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

