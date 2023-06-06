Brokerages Set Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) PT at $117.14

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $117.14.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IBP. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Installed Building Products from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Installed Building Products from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Installed Building Products from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Installed Building Products from $115.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Installed Building Products in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Installed Building Products Stock Performance

IBP opened at $112.11 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.69. Installed Building Products has a 1 year low of $69.44 and a 1 year high of $125.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Installed Building Products Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity at Installed Building Products

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is currently 15.79%.

In related news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $53,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,674.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $53,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,674.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.26, for a total transaction of $80,336.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,682.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,697 shares of company stock worth $1,549,706 in the last quarter. 17.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Installed Building Products by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,337 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after acquiring an additional 4,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

