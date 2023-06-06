Brooklyn FI LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Brooklyn FI LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 92.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 36,143 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Brooklyn FI LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Brooklyn FI LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 524.4% during the fourth quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $106.34. 1,109,844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,655,017. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.67. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.35 and a 52 week high of $108.82.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

