Brooklyn FI LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Brooklyn FI LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.8% of Brooklyn FI LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Brooklyn FI LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,497,000 after acquiring an additional 239,865 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,196 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,090,000 after acquiring an additional 17,728 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of VOO stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $393.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,023,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,703,906. The company has a 50 day moving average of $379.04 and a 200 day moving average of $369.70. The stock has a market cap of $298.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $396.89.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

