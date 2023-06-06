Brooklyn FI LLC Sells 125,624 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Brooklyn FI LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 79.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,624 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises 6.8% of Brooklyn FI LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Brooklyn FI LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $9,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,982,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,138,000 after acquiring an additional 265,228 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 46,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 19,102 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 32,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 137.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 80,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 42,354 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.04. 1,474,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,464,336. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.11. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.38 and a 52 week high of $51.22.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.