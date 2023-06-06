Brooklyn FI LLC Sells 56,801 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Brooklyn FI LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 86.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,801 shares during the period. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Brooklyn FI LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Brooklyn FI LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC raised its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 40,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHC traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.79. 369,681 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,929. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.16. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $26.67 and a 1 year high of $35.56.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.