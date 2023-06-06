BRP (TSE:DOO) Price Target Lowered to C$108.00 at Citigroup

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from C$117.00 to C$108.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

DOO has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on BRP from C$125.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. DA Davidson downgraded BRP from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on BRP from C$138.00 to C$139.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on BRP from C$139.00 to C$143.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on BRP from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$137.70.

TSE DOO opened at C$99.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 558.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$100.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$105.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.52. BRP has a 1-year low of C$76.72 and a 1-year high of C$120.51.

BRP ( TSE:DOO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported C$3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.75 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.94 billion. Equities analysts forecast that BRP will post 14.0499287 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. BRP’s payout ratio is 6.47%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, which consists of snowmobiles, personal watercraft, and pontoons; and parts, accessories and apparel, and engines for karts and recreational aircraft and other services.

