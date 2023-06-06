Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Bought by Natixis

Natixis raised its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 416.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,860 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,021 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $23,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 379.6% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 234.2% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 264 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $231.98. 99,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,741,552. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.76 and a 1 year high of $239.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $212.17 and a 200-day moving average of $191.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.80% and a net margin of 23.24%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CDNS shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $222.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 17,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.62, for a total value of $3,553,754.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 94,242 shares in the company, valued at $19,001,072.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 17,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.62, for a total value of $3,553,754.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 94,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,001,072.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 37,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.88, for a total value of $7,447,528.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,133,511.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 335,334 shares of company stock worth $69,468,814. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

Featured Stories

