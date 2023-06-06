Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $244.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Calavo Growers Price Performance

CVGW stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.02. The company had a trading volume of 184,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,255. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.06 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.62 and a 200 day moving average of $31.09. Calavo Growers has a fifty-two week low of $22.64 and a fifty-two week high of $45.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Calavo Growers Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. Calavo Growers’s payout ratio is currently -133.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

CVGW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Calavo Growers from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Calavo Growers from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

In other Calavo Growers news, CEO Lecil E. Cole purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,398,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 440,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,302,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Lecil E. Cole acquired 33,253 shares of Calavo Growers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.91 per share, with a total value of $795,079.23. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 373,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,924,479.23. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lecil E. Cole purchased 50,000 shares of Calavo Growers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.96 per share, with a total value of $1,398,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,302,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Calavo Growers

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVGW. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Calavo Growers in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Calavo Growers by 102.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Calavo Growers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Calavo Growers by 17.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Calavo Growers by 47.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in the marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocado products, and other perishable foods. It operates through the Grown and Prepared segments. The Grown segment consists of fresh avocados, tomatoes, and papayas. The Prepared segment includes all other products including fresh-cut fruits and vegetables, ready-to-eat sandwiches, wraps, salads and snacks, guacamole, and salsa.

