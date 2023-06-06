California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Shares Sold by Magellan Asset Management Ltd

Magellan Asset Management Ltd lessened its stake in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,119 shares during the quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $2,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in California Water Service Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,624,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $349,034,000 after purchasing an additional 79,168 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,369,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $298,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,204 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in California Water Service Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,278,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,552,000 after acquiring an additional 9,949 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,647,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,798,000 after buying an additional 83,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,257,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,259,000 after purchasing an additional 13,968 shares in the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of California Water Service Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

California Water Service Group Trading Up 0.5 %

In related news, VP Robert J. Kuta sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total transaction of $56,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,499.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CWT traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.15. 84,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,554. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.45 and a beta of 0.47. California Water Service Group has a one year low of $48.46 and a one year high of $66.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

California Water Service Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.61%.

About California Water Service Group

(Get Rating)

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

See Also

