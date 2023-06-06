Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Trading 8.7% Higher

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) traded up 8.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.39 and last traded at $28.36. 1,165,351 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 1,129,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Camping World in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Camping World from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Camping World from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Camping World in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Camping World from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.86.

Get Camping World alerts:

Camping World Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 2.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.81.

Camping World Dividend Announcement

Camping World ( NYSE:CWH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Camping World had a return on equity of 41.01% and a net margin of 1.40%. On average, analysts predict that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.78%. Camping World’s payout ratio is 111.61%.

Insider Transactions at Camping World

In other news, Director Kent Dillon Schickli sold 10,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $272,727.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,947,348. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 44.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Camping World

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CWH. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Camping World by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Camping World by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 525,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,700,000 after purchasing an additional 17,443 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Camping World by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 17,848 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Camping World by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 7,855 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Camping World by 12,962.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 369,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,318,000 after acquiring an additional 366,955 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.92% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans, and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans, and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring, and promoting the RV lifestyle.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.