Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Given a C$69.38 Price Target by Fundamental Research Analysts

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) has been assigned a C$69.38 price target by Fundamental Research in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CM. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$66.00 to C$66.50 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. CIBC upped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$66.00 to C$66.50 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$70.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. CSFB cut their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$65.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$64.80.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of TSE:CM traded up C$0.66 on Tuesday, hitting C$57.05. 860,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,383,129. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of C$53.58 and a 1-year high of C$70.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$56.68 and its 200 day moving average price is C$58.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$52.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.04.

Insider Transactions at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

In related news, Director Victor George Dodig bought 34,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$57.65 per share, with a total value of C$2,009,102.50. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Articles

