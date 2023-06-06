Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT Buys 1,602,565 Shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its stake in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) by 63.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,136,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,602,565 shares during the period. Verra Mobility comprises about 1.8% of Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT owned approximately 2.76% of Verra Mobility worth $57,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 2.7% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 23,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 6.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Verra Mobility by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Verra Mobility by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 130,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter.

VRRM traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.52. The stock had a trading volume of 527,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,772,065. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.09 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.03. Verra Mobility Co. has a one year low of $12.76 and a one year high of $18.69.

In other Verra Mobility news, EVP Steve Lalla sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $834,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,697 shares in the company, valued at $81,633.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VRRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Commercial Services, and Parking Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers photo enforcement solutions and services. The Commercial Services segment provides toll and violation management solutions by partnering with the fleet management and rental car companies.

