Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT Decreases Stock Position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT trimmed its position in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,293,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,582 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Brands makes up approximately 2.5% of Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $78,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 105,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,444,000 after purchasing an additional 10,729 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter worth $787,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 175,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,708,000 after acquiring an additional 10,813 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 10,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 545,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,244,000 after purchasing an additional 27,203 shares during the period. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

Spectrum Brands Trading Up 1.0 %

SPB traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.92. 343,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715,957. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -113.50 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.85. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.93 and a 1-year high of $88.20.

Spectrum Brands Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Spectrum Brands

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -254.55%.

In other Spectrum Brands news, CEO David M. Maura purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.13 per share, with a total value of $360,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 673,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,602,348.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Spectrum Brands in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Spectrum Brands from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Spectrum Brands in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Spectrum Brands in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.86.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders’ hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.