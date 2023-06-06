Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT Has $55.91 Million Stake in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT trimmed its position in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,193,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 94,255 shares during the quarter. CBIZ accounts for 1.8% of Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT owned about 2.35% of CBIZ worth $55,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CBIZ during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 56.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 179.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 127.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 113.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CBIZ news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 18,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $980,444.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 274,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,560,752.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 18,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $980,444.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 274,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,560,752.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph S. Dimartino sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $498,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,538,043.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,873 shares of company stock valued at $2,055,663. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CBIZ stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.74. The stock had a trading volume of 103,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,207. CBIZ, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.01 and a 12 month high of $53.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.75.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.17. CBIZ had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $454.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

