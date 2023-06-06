Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT Raises Stock Holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 53.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,596,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 554,129 shares during the period. GXO Logistics comprises 2.2% of Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT owned about 1.35% of GXO Logistics worth $68,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GXO. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 6.1% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 26,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 435,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,602,000 after buying an additional 36,835 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on GXO. Barclays raised their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on GXO Logistics from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.94.

Shares of NYSE:GXO traded up $0.96 on Tuesday, hitting $59.11. 238,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 838,952. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.10 and a 1-year high of $60.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.74.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

