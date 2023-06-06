Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT Sells 13,793 Shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT trimmed its holdings in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 540,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,793 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT owned 0.47% of XPO worth $17,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in XPO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Natixis acquired a new position in XPO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,298,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in XPO by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 703,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,411,000 after acquiring an additional 136,292 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of XPO by 225.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 39,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XPO by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 613,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,414,000 after buying an additional 190,600 shares during the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other XPO news, Director J Wes Frye purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.74 per share, for a total transaction of $53,610.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on XPO. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on XPO from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded XPO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on XPO in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of XPO in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on XPO from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.10.

Shares of XPO stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.34. 455,503 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,937,041. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.08. XPO, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.51 and a 1-year high of $50.14. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. XPO had a return on equity of 39.93% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that XPO, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPO, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services. It operates through North American Less-Than-Truckload and European Transportation segments. The North American Less-Than-Truckload segment includes cross-border U.S. service to and from Mexico and Canada, as well as intra-Canada service.

