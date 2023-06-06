Cartesian Growth Co. II (NASDAQ:RENEU) Shares Sold by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Cartesian Growth Co. II (NASDAQ:RENEU – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 162,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cartesian Growth Co. II were worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RENEU. Condor Capital Management raised its position in Cartesian Growth Co. II by 18.9% in the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Cartesian Growth Co. II in the second quarter valued at about $195,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cartesian Growth Co. II in the third quarter valued at about $216,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Cartesian Growth Co. II in the second quarter valued at about $600,000. Finally, Gritstone Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cartesian Growth Co. II in the fourth quarter valued at about $711,000.

Cartesian Growth Co. II Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:RENEU traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,646. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.45. Cartesian Growth Co. II has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $11.01.

Cartesian Growth Co. II Company Profile

Cartesian Growth Corporation II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Cartesian Growth Corporation II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

