Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share.

Casey’s General Stores Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ CASY traded down $3.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $224.26. 379,594 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,126. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $226.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Casey’s General Stores has a fifty-two week low of $181.40 and a fifty-two week high of $249.90.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 11.4% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 10.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 514,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,374,000 after purchasing an additional 49,159 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 6.6% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 191.4% in the first quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 76,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,591,000 after purchasing an additional 50,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CASY. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $247.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $273.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $285.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.20.

(Get Rating)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.