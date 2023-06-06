Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share.
Casey’s General Stores Trading Down 1.6 %
NASDAQ CASY traded down $3.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $224.26. 379,594 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,126. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $226.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Casey’s General Stores has a fifty-two week low of $181.40 and a fifty-two week high of $249.90.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 11.4% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 10.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 514,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,374,000 after purchasing an additional 49,159 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 6.6% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 191.4% in the first quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 76,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,591,000 after purchasing an additional 50,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Casey’s General Stores Company Profile
Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.
