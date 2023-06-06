CashBackPro 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $230,685.07 (CBP)

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 6th. Over the last seven days, CashBackPro has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar. One CashBackPro token can currently be bought for about $0.79 or 0.00002922 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CashBackPro has a total market cap of $76.44 million and approximately $230,685.07 worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00006196 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00019629 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00025017 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000104 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00015667 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,972.96 or 1.00069524 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001003 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000087 BTC.

About CashBackPro

CashBackPro is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s official website is cbp.finance. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CashBackPro Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Tron20 platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 0. The last known price of CashBackPro is 0.75338458 USD and is down -2.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $21,769.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

