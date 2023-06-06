CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 366,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,278 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of CBRE Group worth $28,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CBRE. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,118,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,022,000 after purchasing an additional 59,700 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 417,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,139,000 after buying an additional 110,783 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 260,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,070,000 after buying an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 62,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,845,000 after buying an additional 3,959 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CBRE traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.89. 86,529 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,696,670. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.31 and a fifty-two week high of $89.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.03.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 6,616 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $498,714.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,317,863.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CBRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CBRE Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.86.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

