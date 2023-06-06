Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Receives $52.56 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.30.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FUN. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

Cedar Fair Trading Down 3.4 %

Cedar Fair stock opened at $43.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.45. Cedar Fair has a 1-year low of $37.58 and a 1-year high of $48.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.91.

Cedar Fair Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cedar Fair

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.21%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 355.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cedar Fair

(Get Rating)

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.