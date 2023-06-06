Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target Raised to C$12.50

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CSFB decreased their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$8.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$9.95.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Centerra Gold Stock Down 0.9 %

TSE:CG opened at C$8.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Centerra Gold has a 52 week low of C$5.18 and a 52 week high of C$10.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$8.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.21.

Centerra Gold Dividend Announcement

Centerra Gold Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 29th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is currently -21.88%.

(Get Rating)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.