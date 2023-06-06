Chain Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $7.20 Million (XCN)

Chain (XCN) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 6th. One Chain token can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Chain has traded down 17.9% against the US dollar. Chain has a total market capitalization of $35.36 million and approximately $7.20 million worth of Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Chain

Chain was first traded on October 31st, 2021. Chain’s total supply is 48,467,153,350 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,087,590,550 tokens. Chain’s official website is onyx.org. Chain’s official message board is medium.com/onyxprotocol. Chain’s official Twitter account is @onyxprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chain is a cloud blockchain infrastructure solution that enables organizations to build better financial services from the ground up. The Chain Protocol allows any network participant to define and issue assets by writing custom “issuance programs.” Once issued, units of an asset are controlled by “control programs.” These programs are expressed in a flexible and Turing-complete programming language that can be used to build sophisticated smart contracts.”

