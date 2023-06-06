Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Purchases 74,567 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 536,335 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 74,567 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for about 0.8% of Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $21,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 111.8% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

VZ traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,039,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,309,863. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $33.72 and a one year high of $52.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.53. The firm has a market cap of $145.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.64 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 23.31%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.53%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 50.78%.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $126,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 6,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $228,431.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,966 shares in the company, valued at $2,493,672.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $126,996.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,355 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,692 shares of company stock worth $1,024,488. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.12.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.