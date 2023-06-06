Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 345,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,932 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola accounts for about 0.9% of Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $21,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 956.1% in the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In related news, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,308.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,196.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $9,649,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,468,984.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,308.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,196.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 420,052 shares of company stock valued at $26,839,689 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Several research firms recently issued reports on KO. UBS Group increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.80.

KO stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.33. The stock had a trading volume of 7,396,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,268,388. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $54.01 and a 52 week high of $65.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 80.70%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading

