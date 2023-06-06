Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Shares Acquired by BHZ Capital Management LP

BHZ Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,658 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.25% of Chemung Financial worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 106,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 1.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 87,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 27,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 9.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. 35.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chemung Financial alerts:

Chemung Financial Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHMG traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.26. The stock had a trading volume of 950 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,443. Chemung Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $33.72 and a 1-year high of $53.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.21. The company has a market capitalization of $180.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Chemung Financial Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.97%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chemung Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Chemung Financial from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Insider Transactions at Chemung Financial

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Kenefick purchased 817 shares of Chemung Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.76 per share, with a total value of $28,398.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,420.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chemung Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. It operates through the Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG) segments. The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chemung Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemung Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.