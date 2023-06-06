Chia (XCH) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $256.01 Million

Chia (XCH) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 6th. During the last seven days, Chia has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Chia coin can now be purchased for approximately $33.96 or 0.00125396 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Chia has a total market capitalization of $256.01 million and $3.75 million worth of Chia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Chia alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001324 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Chia Profile

Chia’s launch date was March 10th, 2021. Chia’s total supply is 28,538,288 coins and its circulating supply is 7,538,678 coins. Chia’s official Twitter account is @chia_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Chia is www.chia.net/blog. The Reddit community for Chia is https://reddit.com/r/chia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chia’s official website is www.chia.net.

Buying and Selling Chia

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded by Bram Cohen, the inventor of the BitTorrent network, Chia Network is building a better blockchain and smart transaction platform which is more decentralized, more efficient, and more secure.Chialisp is Chia’s new smart transaction programming language that is powerful, easy to audit, and secure. The blockchain is powered by the first new Nakamoto-style consensus algorithm since Bitcoin launched in 2008. Proofs of Space and Time replace energy-intensive “proofs of work” by utilizing unused disk space.Chia Network supports the development and deployment of the Chia blockchain globally. Chia Network supports chia developers and supports the enterprise use of chia with software support and chia lending.Blockchain data provided by: [xchscan](https://xchscan.com/)*”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.