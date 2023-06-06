Christopher Scott Edmonds Sells 4,223 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Stock

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 4,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.14, for a total value of $456,675.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,737.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ICE traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.44. 2,655,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,541,517. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $60.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.93. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.60 and a 1 year high of $113.07.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 14.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 65.12%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 15,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,077,000 after purchasing an additional 49,081 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,679,000. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ICE. Raymond James increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.89.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

