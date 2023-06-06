Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI) Hits New 12-Month High at $10.30

Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.30 and last traded at $10.30, with a volume of 350 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.26.

Churchill Capital Corp VI Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.07.

Get Churchill Capital Corp VI alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Churchill Capital Corp VI

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Churchill Capital Corp VI by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,588,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,450,000 after buying an additional 212,321 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP raised its holdings in Churchill Capital Corp VI by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 67,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VI during the 4th quarter valued at $3,330,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Churchill Capital Corp VI by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 658,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,585,000 after buying an additional 220,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VI during the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Churchill Capital Corp VI

Churchill Capital Corp VI does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Capital Corp VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Capital Corp VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.