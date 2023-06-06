CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Stake in Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,892,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,963 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned 3.88% of Brookfield Business Partners worth $48,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,195 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 365.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 5,332 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 184.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 13,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 21.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 5,975 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BBU has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Brookfield Business Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.

Brookfield Business Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:BBU traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.15. 4,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,922. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.26. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. has a one year low of $15.29 and a one year high of $26.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 1.34.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.93). Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 3.39%. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Business Partners Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is currently 28.09%.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrials, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

