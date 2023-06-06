CIBC Asset Management Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $27,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,889,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,591,000. First Business Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 79.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:ADP traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $215.69. 240,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,936,059. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $89.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.80. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.61 and a 52-week high of $274.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.57.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADP has been the topic of several research reports. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.25.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.