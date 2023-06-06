CIBC Asset Management Inc Invests $17.74 Million in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 34,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,740,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ELV. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth $2,160,082,000. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $1,991,235,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $1,936,996,000. Edmp Inc. acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $6,580,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $1,234,792,000. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In other news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Down 3.0 %

NYSE ELV traded down $14.57 on Tuesday, hitting $465.86. 526,504 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,132,968. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $464.65 and a 200 day moving average of $481.43. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $438.56 and a twelve month high of $549.52. The company has a market capitalization of $110.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $0.20. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $41.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.25 earnings per share. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 23.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on ELV shares. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Elevance Health from $565.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $523.00 to $572.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Elevance Health from $577.00 to $564.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $547.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.60.

Elevance Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

Featured Stories

