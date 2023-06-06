CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 6,208 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,491 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,208 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Danaher were worth $33,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 10.9% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Danaher by 19.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Danaher by 76.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Danaher by 14.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in Danaher by 135.9% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 35,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,346,000 after acquiring an additional 20,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHR traded up $2.77 on Tuesday, hitting $235.89. 549,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,933,324. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $240.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.05. The company has a market cap of $174.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $221.22 and a 1-year high of $303.82.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.64%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, SVB Securities initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.06.

In other Danaher news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total transaction of $121,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,448.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total value of $840,671.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,261.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total value of $121,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,448.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,466 shares of company stock valued at $8,103,781. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

