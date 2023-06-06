CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 6,674 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,674 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $22,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPGI. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total value of $2,692,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,786,879.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total transaction of $297,504.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,315.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total value of $2,692,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,786,879.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,020 shares of company stock valued at $5,013,375 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SPGI stock traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $379.35. 185,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,278,448. The company has a market capitalization of $122.15 billion, a PE ratio of 44.48, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.11. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $279.32 and a 52 week high of $395.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $354.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $351.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.71.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

