CIBC Asset Management Inc Reduces Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 128,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,023 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $20,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PNC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on PNC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $198.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $151.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.30.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of PNC stock traded up $4.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.76. 763,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,624,179. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.31 and a fifty-two week high of $176.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $50.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.70.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.38. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 23.95%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 18th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 17th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $129.70 per share, with a total value of $129,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,137,765.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

