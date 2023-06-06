CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 204,516 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 40.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 301,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204,516 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $23,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 33.3% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently commented on ATVI. BNP Paribas upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.53.
Insider Activity at Activision Blizzard
Activision Blizzard Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.80. 1,379,133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,033,284. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.94 and a 1 year high of $87.01. The company has a market cap of $63.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.40, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 5.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.19.
About Activision Blizzard
Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Activision Blizzard (ATVI)
- Is Frontline’s 20% Dividend Too Good To Be True?
- Hospitality’s Rebound Has A Table At Cracker Barrel
- 3 High-Yield Names The Institutions Are Buying
- The J.M. Smucker Co.: A Sweet Opportunity For Income Investors
- Here’s What’s Driving the Price of Carvana Higher
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.