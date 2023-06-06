CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 204,516 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 40.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 301,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204,516 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $23,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 33.3% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on ATVI. BNP Paribas upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.53.

Insider Activity at Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard Price Performance

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 13,160 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.99 per share, with a total value of $1,000,028.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 174,777 shares in the company, valued at $13,281,304.23. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 13,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.99 per share, with a total value of $1,000,028.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 174,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,281,304.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $694,489.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,259,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.80. 1,379,133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,033,284. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.94 and a 1 year high of $87.01. The company has a market cap of $63.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.40, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 5.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.19.

About Activision Blizzard

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.