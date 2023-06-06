Citigroup Increases ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Price Target to $23.00

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered ACV Auctions from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on ACV Auctions from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on ACV Auctions from $15.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on ACV Auctions from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACVA opened at $17.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. ACV Auctions has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $18.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.53 and a beta of 1.41.

In related news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $48,090,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other ACV Auctions news, Director Kirsten Castillo sold 36,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total transaction of $634,349.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $48,090,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,666,266 shares of company stock worth $57,581,208 in the last 90 days. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 41,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 10.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 4.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

