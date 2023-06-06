Clarity Financial LLC Makes New Investment in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Clarity Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 220.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 48 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on GWW. Loop Capital lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $815.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $730.00 to $760.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $704.88.

Insider Transactions at W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

In other news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total value of $325,460.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,553.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total value of $325,460.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,553.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total value of $3,072,723.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,739.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

GWW traded down $2.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $673.34. 78,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,425. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $668.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $634.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $33.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.19. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $440.48 and a 1 year high of $709.21.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.04. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 61.00% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.07 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 35.79 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 22.82%.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

