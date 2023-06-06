Clarity Financial LLC Reduces Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Clarity Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 92.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,315 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 83,199 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.12.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,918.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 27,692 shares of company stock worth $1,024,488 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VZ stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,925,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,241,781. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $33.72 and a one year high of $52.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.64 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 50.78%.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

