CME Group Inc. (CME) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 8th

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CMEGet Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of 1.10 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th.

CME Group has increased its dividend by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. CME Group has a dividend payout ratio of 49.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CME Group to earn $8.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.7%.

Shares of CME opened at $186.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.41. CME Group has a 1 year low of $166.54 and a 1 year high of $212.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.97.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CMEGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 55.99% and a return on equity of 10.88%. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CME Group will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CME Group from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.73.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CME. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in CME Group by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in CME Group in the 1st quarter worth $129,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in CME Group by 17.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of CME Group by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 21.6% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

