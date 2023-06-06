Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) Shares Gap Down to $692.23

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $692.23, but opened at $665.58. Coca-Cola Consolidated shares last traded at $665.58, with a volume of 619 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $597.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $541.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.13%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COKE. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 204.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 36.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

