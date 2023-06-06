Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its position in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 364,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,851 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.75% of Cohen & Steers worth $23,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CNS. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 747 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Cohen & Steers by 130.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 788 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cohen & Steers by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 47.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cohen & Steers Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of CNS traded up $1.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,672. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.05. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.34 and a twelve month high of $78.87. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.35.

Cohen & Steers Announces Dividend

Cohen & Steers ( NYSE:CNS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 52.35% and a net margin of 30.50%. The company had revenue of $126.08 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CNS. StockNews.com began coverage on Cohen & Steers in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Cohen & Steers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Cohen & Steers from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

Cohen & Steers Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

