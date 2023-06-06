Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na lessened its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,778 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $7,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CL. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 158.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $0.58 on Tuesday, reaching $75.67. 1,187,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,876,715. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.84 and a 1-year high of $83.81. The company has a market cap of $62.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.29.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 348.63% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.75.

In other news, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 5,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total transaction of $460,859.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,257 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,828.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 5,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total value of $460,859.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,257 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,828.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 17,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $1,399,117.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,193.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 187,748 shares of company stock worth $15,138,660. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

