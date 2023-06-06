Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC cut its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,868 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. East Coast Asset Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. East Coast Asset Management LLC. now owns 22,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Folios Inc grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CL. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.75.

In other news, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 5,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total value of $460,859.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,828.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 5,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total value of $460,859.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,828.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $979,043.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,536.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 187,748 shares of company stock valued at $15,138,660 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CL stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.61. 1,368,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,877,939. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.50 and its 200 day moving average is $76.29. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.84 and a twelve month high of $83.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87. The firm has a market cap of $62.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.50.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 348.63% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

