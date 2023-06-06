Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) Shares Gap Up to $51.12

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $51.12, but opened at $52.18. Community Bank System shares last traded at $52.31, with a volume of 11,155 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CBU shares. TheStreet lowered Community Bank System from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Community Bank System in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded Community Bank System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Community Bank System from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

Community Bank System Stock Up 7.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.30.

Community Bank System Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.94%.

In other Community Bank System news, Director Kerrie D. Macpherson acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.42 per share, for a total transaction of $55,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,948.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Sally A. Steele purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.46 per share, for a total transaction of $106,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,114.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kerrie D. Macpherson acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.42 per share, for a total transaction of $55,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,948.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Community Bank System

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBU. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Community Bank System by 1.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Community Bank System by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Community Bank System by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Community Bank System by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

About Community Bank System

(Get Rating)

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.