Comparing SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVBQ) & Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA)

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA – Get Rating) and SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVBQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Isabella Bank has a beta of -0.03, meaning that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SVB Financial Group has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.4% of SVB Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of Isabella Bank shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of SVB Financial Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Isabella Bank 0 0 1 0 3.00 SVB Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Isabella Bank and SVB Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Isabella Bank currently has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.05%. Given Isabella Bank’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Isabella Bank is more favorable than SVB Financial Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Isabella Bank and SVB Financial Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Isabella Bank $79.46 million 1.98 $22.24 million $2.99 7.02 SVB Financial Group $7.40 billion 0.00 $1.67 billion $25.35 0.01

SVB Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Isabella Bank. SVB Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Isabella Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Isabella Bank and SVB Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Isabella Bank 27.49% 12.23% 1.11% SVB Financial Group 22.05% 13.02% 0.76%

Summary

Isabella Bank beats SVB Financial Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Isabella Bank

Isabella Bank Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, cash management services, mobile and internet banking, electronic bill pay services, and automated teller machines. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Agricultural, Residential Real Estate, and Consumer. The company was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Mount Pleasant, MI.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services to clients primarily in the technology and life science/healthcare industries, as well as global private equity and venture capital clients. It operates through the following segments: Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Private, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Silicon Valley Bank is a commercial bank, which offers products and services provided by the bank and its subsidiaries to commercial clients in key innovation markets. Silicon Valley Bank provides solutions to the financial needs of commercial clients through credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other services. The SVB Private segment is the private bank and wealth management segment of the bank. It provides a range of personal financial solutions for consumers, and offers a customized suite of private banking services, including mortgages, home equity lines of credit, restricted and private stock loans, capital call lines of credit, other secured and unsecured lending products, and vineyard development loans, as well as planning-based financial strategies, wealth management, family offices, finan

