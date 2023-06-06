Comparing Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) and Delek Group (OTCMKTS:DGRLY)

Delek Group (OTCMKTS:DGRLY – Get Rating) and Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Delek Group and Viper Energy Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delek Group 47.05% 65.57% 14.81% Viper Energy Partners 20.28% 7.26% 5.60%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Delek Group and Viper Energy Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Delek Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Viper Energy Partners 0 0 9 0 3.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Viper Energy Partners has a consensus price target of $37.11, indicating a potential upside of 41.65%. Given Viper Energy Partners’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Viper Energy Partners is more favorable than Delek Group.

40.2% of Viper Energy Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Viper Energy Partners shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Delek Group and Viper Energy Partners’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delek Group $2.47 billion N/A $443.20 million N/A N/A Viper Energy Partners $866.47 million 4.94 $151.67 million $2.26 11.59

Delek Group has higher revenue and earnings than Viper Energy Partners.

Summary

Delek Group beats Viper Energy Partners on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Delek Group

Delek Group Ltd., an energy company, develops, produces, and sells natural gas in Israel and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Energy in Israel, Energy Abroad, and Fuel Products. It holds interests in Tamar, Leviathan, and Aphrodite projects in the Mediterranean; holds rights to oil assets in the Gulf of Mexico and Canada, as well as oil and gas reserves in the North Sea off the coast of England; and owns production, treatment, and storage facilities. The company also operates gas stations with on-site convenience stores; and provides fuel storage and distribution services in Israel. In addition, it provides fuel products and other services, such as white products, comprising gasoline, diesel fuel, LPG, kerosene, jet fuel, and natural gas/CNG; black products, including fuel oil and bitumen; and industrial products, such as engine oils, lubricants, and greases. Further, the company offers services, such as restaurants, cafes, car wash services, etc.; ship services to refueling services at Israeli ports; and retail products comprising food products, beverages, cigarettes, and other products through Menta convenience stores, as well as sells car accessories. Additionally, it engages in the construction and operation of power plants; orchard management activities; processing, packaging, and marketing of fruits; and leasing activities. The company also supplies water for irrigation; cooling storage systems; and provides drinking water pumping services. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 160 convenience stores, including 25 franchised convenience stores, which have coffee and food sales points under the Cup O' Joe brand name. Delek Group Ltd. was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

