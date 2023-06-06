Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) PT Lowered to $42.00

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

CAG has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Conagra Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.08.

Conagra Brands Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $35.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.21. Conagra Brands has a fifty-two week low of $31.07 and a fifty-two week high of $41.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 15.34%. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total transaction of $1,739,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at $4,053,848.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total value of $1,739,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at $4,053,848.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $260,613.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,466.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Conagra Brands

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the first quarter worth $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the first quarter worth $31,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. 81.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Conagra Brands

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

