Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Shares Down 2.5%

Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) were down 2.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $34.08 and last traded at $34.15. Approximately 1,365,734 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 4,439,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CAG shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Conagra Brands from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays cut their target price on Conagra Brands from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.08.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.56.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 79.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total value of $1,739,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at $4,053,848.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $260,613.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,466.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total transaction of $1,739,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,053,848.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Conagra Brands

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

About Conagra Brands

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.